Howe won't rule out King deadline day move to Man Utd

The Red Devils reportedly had a bid rejected for the 28-year-old attacker but the Cherries boss fears he could still leave

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe could not rule out Joshua King making a move to on the last day of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old was reportedly the subject of an offer from the Red Devils which was rejected by Bournemouth.

But United are eager to strengthen in attack before the Friday night deadline as they will be without star forward Marcus Rashford for around two months.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with King when the Norway international was part of the United reserves, having spent five years at Old Trafford before leaving for in 2013.

King has flourished at Bournemouth since joining four and a half years ago and Howe hopes he stays at the club, but admits the situation is out of his control.

"It's a difficult one for me to comment too much on. I’m not going to deny anything you’ve read [about Bournemouth rejecting a bid for King], but I don't want to talk too much about it," Howe said at a press conference.

"Who knows what’s going to happen between now and the deadline closing? Josh is much valued and loved by us and obviously another club has seen how good he is, so let's wait and see.

"He's a massive, massive part of our team and has been for a long period of time. He brings that unique pace and strength that he has coupled with a really good technical ability and an eye for goal.

"So he's been a massive part of what we've done in the last few years. He plays a number of positions as well, so that versatility is key.

"We've missed him since he's been out injured, so speaking as the manager, I would be very reluctant to lose a player of that quality.

"I think the difficulty from my perspective is how late it is in the window. With a day to go, it's incredibly difficult to find a player of that quality. [But] a lot of these things are out of my control.

"I love him as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club."