Howe explains what £40m Anthony Gordon will bring to Newcastle and what fans will 'grow to love' about new signing

Eddie Howe explained what new signing Anthony Gordon will bring to Newcastle as he spoke about the player's potential and versatility.

Newcastle sign Gordon from Everton

Howe highlights forward's talents

Calls him a versatile player

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle confirmed the signing of the winger from Everton for £40 million ($50m) on Sunday. Howe was elated with the arrival of the youngster and suggested that they have a dynamic player in the 21-year-old Englishman.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Howe said, "He will give us a lot. He's a young player with huge attributes, huge potential, to have a big impact on our season. A very quick, dynamic player, who's versatile and can play off both sides. The best is yet to come from him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gordon got involved in an on-field physical altercation with Kieran Trippier earlier in the season during the Magpies' trip to Goodison.

Asked if that incident will have any impact on the player's relation with the new team-mates, Howe added, "It’s interesting looking back at the footage. I like that he didn’t stand down that day - he was aggressive in standing his opposition. The supporters and team-mates will grow to love that about him."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED? Howe's side next take on Southampton in the second leg of the FA Cup semi-final on Tuesday.