Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to avoid a third successive defeat when they welcome a Chelsea side seeking redemption after their cup exit.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea will kick off on 7 Feb 2026 at 15:00 GMT and 10:00 EST.

Match Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers extended their winless streak to three matches with a home defeat to Bournemouth, marking their second straight loss. Sitting bottom of the Premier League table, Wolves are in desperate need of a victory against Chelsea to alleviate their severe relegation concerns.

Getty Images

Chelsea, on the other hand, saw their five-match winning streak snapped by a defeat to Arsenal and they bowed out of the Carabao Cup. Despite the setback, the Blues remain firmly in the top-four hunt, sitting fifth in the Premier League table. A victory over Wolves would move them up to fourth place, overtaking Manchester United, provided the Red Devils drop points in their simultaneous home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Injuries, key stats

Wanderers will be without Toti Gomes due to a hamstring injury, while, in contrast, visitors Chelsea face a lengthy injury list.

Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia, and Dário Essugo are currently nursing injuries, while their Chelsea teammate Mykhailo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a doping ban.

Getty Images

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Wolves, having registered three consecutive victories: a 3-0 home win in November 2025, a 3-1 home success in January 2025, and a commanding 6-2 away triumph in August 2024.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

