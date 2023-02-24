How will Tyler Adams celebrate his first Leeds goal? USMNT star agrees to take NFL inspiration & break out Antonio Brown dance

Tyler Adams is still waiting on his first goal for Leeds United, but the USMNT star has agreed to take NFL inspiration once his duck is broken.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old midfielder completed a £20 million ($24m) transfer to the Premier League when bidding farewell to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022. He has taken in 22 appearances for Leeds so far, but is yet to hit the back of the net for a club that finds itself battling to avoid relegation out of the English top-flight. Adams has never been prolific, with just five senior goals to his name at club level, but is hoping to give Leeds fans and followers back in the States something to shout about in the not-too-distant future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked on the KageyVision YouTube channel how he intends to celebrate his first Leeds goal, Adams said: “I don’t know, I just hope that goal comes in an important game. I haven’t scored many goals in my career but when I have, they seem to be quite important. I haven’t thought of a celebration yet? Have you got any in mind?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was then put to Adams that he should break out the Antonio Brown dance that has become popular in American football circles – which involves pointing to the left and right - with the man that captained his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar responding to that suggestion by saying: “We can hit that!”

WHAT NEXT? Leeds, who sit 19th in the Premier League table at present and find themselves two points adrift of safety, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a crucial home date with fellow strugglers Southampton – the only side curently ranked below them.