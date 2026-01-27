Werder Bremen's relegation worries could deepen when they host high-flying Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Wohninvest WESERSTADION

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim will kick off on 27 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Bremen's winless run now stands at nine matches after a defeat against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. They've forgotten what it feels like to win a match, with their last success coming in November against Wolfsburg. This poor run leaves them just a single point above the relegation zone. Things don't get any easier, with the visit of in-form Hoffenheim next on the agenda.

Getty Images

Only Borussia Dortmund and leaders Bayern have collected more away league points than Hoffenheim’s 19 this season. Evergreen Croatian Andrej Kramaric has starred, scoring six and assisting three in the league.

Getty Images

Injury news & key stats

Bremen have a hefty injury list with Felix Agu, Victor Boniface, Leonardo Bittencourt, Marco Friedl, Isaac Schmidt, Niklas Stark, Mitchell Weiser and Maximilian Wober all out.

Hoffenheim will be without Cole Campbell, Adam Hlozek and Koki Machida.

Five of the last six H2Hs have been won by the away side on the day.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last ten visits to Werder (W5, D5), winning each of the last three.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: