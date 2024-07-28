How to watch today's Spain Women vs Nigeria Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between Spain and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women will be looking to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics when they face Nigeria Women in Nantes on Sunday.

La Roja may be competing in their first-ever Olympics, but they will have high hopes of adding a gold medal to the World Cup trophy they won last year.

They kicked off their hunt for an Olympic gold medal with a hard-fought come-from-behind 2-1 victory over a decent Japanese side and now face a Nigerian team that suffered a slender 1-0 loss to Brazil last time out.

Spain vs Nigeria kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm BST Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Spain Women and Nigeria Women will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm BST on Sunday, July 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Spain vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Spain Women and Nigeria Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport and Discovery+.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain's head coach Montse Tome is expected to field a similar starting eleven that secured victory against Japan in their previous match.

The team will be counting on Aitana Bonmati to maintain her impressive goalscoring run, having found the back of the net in each of her last five outings for the national side.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or winner will orchestrate the midfield alongside her Barcelona teammates, Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas.

Spain possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodríguez, Coll Defenders: Batlle, Paredes, Hernández, Aleixandri, Codina, Carmona Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmatí, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo, Hermoso, Navarro, García

Nigeria team news

Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum is expected to retain the back four of Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale, and Chidinma Okeke for this game.

Deborah Abiodun will also continue to play in the engine room alongside Benfica's Christy Ucheibe. However, he may make a change in the final third, with Esther Okoronkwo in line to start after coming off the bench at halftime against Brazil.

Nigeria possible XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Demehin, Ohale, Okeke; Abiodun, Ucheibe; T Payne, Echegini, Ajibade; Okoronkwo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oluehi, Nnadozie Defenders: Alozie, Ohale, N. Payne, Okeke, Demehin Midfielders: T. Payne, Ucheibe, Echegini, Abiodun, Ajibade Forwards: Okoronkwo, Oshoala, Macleans, Kanu, Ihezuo, Onumonu

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

