How to watch today's Gotham vs Chelsea Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Gotham will take on Chelsea Women in a friendly match at the Red Bull Arena on Monday.
Gotham are fourth in the NWSL standings after 16 games, seven points behind the leaders. They will use this friendly to give the whole squad minutes to prepare before the league resumes next week.
Chelsea are getting ready to defend their Women's Super League title after they won it for the seventh time last season. They will be looking forward to the post-Emma Hayes era, with Sonia Bompastor becoming the new manager at the club.
Gotham vs Chelsea Women kick-off time
|Date:
|August 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 am BST
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The friendly match between Gotham and Chelsea will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Monday. Kick-off is at 12 am BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Gotham vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Gotham and Chelsea will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Chelsea Women team news
Chelsea's travelling squad includes new boss Sonia Bompastor and three new signings – Sandy Baltimore, Oriane Jean-Francois and Lucy Bronze. They are expected to make their debut for the club in this upcoming friendly.
Chelsea Women possible XI: Musovic, Bright, Björn, Charles, Bronze, Kaptein, Cuthbert, James, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramírez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hampton, Cox, Musovic
|Defenders:
|Lawrence, Bernabe, Wardlaw, Perisset, Bronze, Buchanan, Bright, Bjorn, Charles
|Midfielders:
|Cuthbert, Potter, Hamano, Jean-Francois, Nusken, Ingle, Kaptein
|Forwards:
|Beever-Jones, Macario, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd, James, Watson, Ramirez, Fishel, Baltimore
Gotham FC team news
There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their friendly against Chelsea.
They will use this as an opportunity to rotate the squad and give minutes to the bench warmers so that they are ready to go when the season resumes next week.
Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
|Defenders:
|Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Gotham and Chelsea Women.