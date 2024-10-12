How to watch today's Croatia vs Scotland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Scotland head into a challenging Nations League A clash on Saturday as they travel to face Croatia amid a rough stretch of form.
Steve Clarke's men have dropped both of their League A Group 1 fixtures so far, while the hosts hold three points and remain in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Croatia vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Viaplay YouTube in the UK. Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Croatia vs Scotland kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, October 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadion Maksimir
The UEFA Nations League A 2024 opening game between Croatia and Scotland will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.
It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Friday, October 12, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Croatia team news
Croatia faces Scotland with a lineup already altered by the absence of veterans Domagoj Vida and midfield anchor Marcelo Brozovic, both of whom retired from international play after the Euros. Last month, defensive pair Josip Stanisic and Martin Erlic were also missing, though Erlic is now fit and could step in against Scotland.
However, Stanisic, along with Marin Pongracic and Lovro Majer, remains sidelined due to injury, narrowing Zlatko Dalic’s defensive choices. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is set to earn his 181st cap at 39, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's age—the Portuguese forward scored the decisive goal against Scotland last month.
Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Erlic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Pjaca, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Sosa; Matanovic, Kramaric
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Livaković, Labrović, Kotarski, Ivušić
|Defenders:
|Gvardiol, Sosa, Šutalo, Ćaleta-Car, Erlić, Pongračić
|Midfielders:
|Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić, Oršić, Pašalić, Majer, Sučić, Baturina, Pjaca, Ivanušec, Pašalić, Moro, Jakić, Sučić
|Forwards:
|Kramarić, Petković, Budimir, Matanović
Scotland team news
Che Adams returns to strengthen the visitors' attack and has quickly adapted since joining Torino. However, Scotland might find their greatest offensive spark in Scott McTominay. The Serie A newcomer has netted 11 competitive goals for his country, each one adding to his impressive tally from midfield.
Steve Clarke fielded the same starting XI in both matches last month, but changes are required for Saturday’s lineup. With Angus Gunn out due to injury, Craig Gordon—already Scotland's oldest-ever player at 41—is expected to step in as goalkeeper.
Following Greg Taylor's withdrawal, Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie joins the squad, while Lawrence Shankland is out with a hamstring injury, opening a spot for Kevin Nisbet from Aberdeen. The Premier League also sees some notable absentees for Scotland, with John McGinn, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, and Kieran Tierney all unavailable.
Scotland possible XI: Gordon; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McClean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gunn, Clark, McCrorie, McCracken
|Defenders:
|Robertson, Doig, McKenna, Taylor, Porteous, Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, Gilmour, McGinn, Christie, Forrest, McLean, Barron
|Forwards:
|Doak, Adams, Shankland, Gauld, Morgan, Dykes, Conway
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|06/23/21
|Croatia 3-1 Scotland
|European Championship
|10/16/13
|Scotland 2-0 Croatia
|World Championship Qual. UEFA
|06/07/13
|Croatia 0-1 Scotland
|World Championship Qual. UEFA