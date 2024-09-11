How to watch today's Colombia U20 Women vs South Korea U20 Women game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Columbia and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Korea Republic is set for a challenging encounter in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024 as they go up against host nation Colombia at Estadio Pascual Guerrero on Wednesday.

The Koreans made headlines by defeating Germany in their last Group D game, securing their spot as one of the four best third-placed teams. Meanwhile, Colombia topped Group A with a perfect record of three wins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Columbia vs South Korea U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Columbia and South Korea will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and FS2.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Columbia vs South Korea U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 am BST Venue: Estadio Pascual Guerrero

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Columbia and South Korea will be played at Estadio Pascual Guerrero, Cali, Colombia.

It will kick off at 2:00 am BST on Thursday, September 12 in the UK.

Columbia vs South Korea U20 Women Team news & squads

Columbia U20 team news

Colombia dominated Group A with a series of impressive performances, securing victories over Australia (2-0), Cameroon (1-0), and Mexico (1-0). Their attacking prowess has been evident, with four different players contributing goals, while their defense has been rock-solid, resulting in three clean sheets.

Colombia U20 Women possible XI: Agudelo; Motta, Lopez, Espitaleta, Vanegas; Ortegon, Osorio, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Caicedo, Munoz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agudelo, Ospina, Candanoza Defenders: López, Lopez, Motta, Viáfara, Corena Midfielders: Caicedo, Rodriguez, Garavito, Osorio, Ortegón, Espitaleta, Hernández, Landázury, González, Calvo, Cabezas Forwards: Munoz, Viancha, Torres

South Korea U20 Women team news

After starting their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Nigeria and a goalless draw against Venezuela, Korea Republic seemed on the brink of elimination. However, they staged a remarkable comeback by defeating Germany, advancing to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014.

Under the guidance of Park Youn-jeong, the team is riding high on confidence from their crucial win. Having conceded only once during the group stage, Korea Republic will rely on their strong defensive performance to challenge Colombia.

South Korea U20 Women possible XI: Seobin Woo; Damin, Mink-Young, Seun-Geun, Eun-Hyoung Choi; Hong Chae-Bin, Kim Shinji, Kang Eun-Young, Park Soo-Jeong; Yebin Bae, Jeon Yug-Yeong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Park Hyu-Jin, Seobin Woo, Jeong Dahee, Cho Eo-jin Defenders: Jung You-Jin, Eom Mink-Young, Nam Seun-Geun, Park Jea, Ko Daae, Chang Seo-yoon, Eun-Hyoung Choi Midfielders: Yebin Bae, Kim Sua, Kang Eun-Young, Hong Chae-Bin, Won Chaeeun, Kim Shinji, Kim Jih-Yeon, Ko Eun-Bin, Choi Han-bin Forwards: Park Soo-Jeong, Yang Damin, Cho Hye-Young, Jeon Yug-Yeong, Hwang Day-Eong, Kim Kyu-Yeon, Yang Eun-Seo, Da-Bin Jeong, Cheon Se-hwa

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between these two youth national women's sides.

