How to watch UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, date, time, streaming links & more

MMA action returns to Montreal for the first time in a decade

Ring the bell. UFC is back in town. Dana White’s octagon warriors return to Montreal and the Bell Centre for the first time since UFC 186: Johnson vs. Horiguchi in April 2015. To add to the Montreal excitement on May 10, there will be two title fights at the top of the bill. The co-main event sees the women’s flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko, take on Manon Fiorot. That’s followed by the tantalising tear-up between reigning welterweight champ, Belal Muhammad, and Jack Della Maddalena.

Belal Muhammad, who was born and raised in Chicago to Palestinian parents, roared into the UFC on the back of a 9-0 unbeaten MMA record, which included wins in the Titan FC, Hoosier Fight Club and Bellator. He would be brought down to earth with a bump on his UFC debut when losing by unanimous decision to Alan Jouban in Vegas in 2016. Muhammad encountered two further losses within his first eight UFC starts. However, the latter of those, a points defeat to Geoff Neal in 2019, would be the last loss on his record. 'Remember the Name' has gone on an 11-fight unbeaten streak since then (10 wins and 1 no-contest).

Muhammad may have been viewed as an unlikely contender by some at times, but he has claimed some notable scalps, including those of Vicente Luque, Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady, and in addition picked up a couple of ‘performance of the night’ awards along the way. He proved any doubters wrong last time out, of course, when he shocked Leon Edwards in his backyard to clinch the welterweight crown. Despite some anxious moments during the bout in Manchester, by the time it was over, he had outlanded Edwards by a 192-89 margin and was deserving of the unanimous points win. He now aims to prove that title triumph was no fluke by making his first successful defence of the crown.

Aussie MMA fans will be dreaming that one of their own can wrestle (or punch) the belt from Muhammad’s grip on Canadian soil. Jack Della Maddalena, who hails from Perth in Western Australia, may have been inactive for 14 months, but that won’t deter his supporters from believing their man can mount a memorable title challenge in Montreal.

Despite a sluggish start to his MMA career, which saw him suffer two stoppage losses in 2016, Della Maddalena found his feet in the octagon in style, rattling off nine straight wins within the distance, following those two early setbacks. His path to stardom continued with a Vegas victory against Ange Loosa in Dana White’s 2021 Contender Series, which propelled the Aussie into the UFC ranks. Della Maddalena determinedly grabbed that UFC baton with aplomb and has not looked back. As well as extending his MMA winning streak to 17, he also impressively claimed three consecutive ‘performance of the night’ awards during 2021-22. He bagged another of those gongs during his most recent bout, when KO’ing Gilbert Burns in Miami at UFC 299 in March last year.

In the co-main event in Montreal, Valentina Shevchenko is back in action following her epic trilogy of flyweight title bouts against Alexa Grasso, which saw her lose the belt, almost regain it and then actually regain it, all within the space of 18 months. There’s no let-up for Shevchenko, though, as she must do battle with the talented Manon Fiorot, who’s won 12 MMA clashes on the spin.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, including the full fight card details and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena?

Date Saturday, May 10 Location Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Start time The ESPN show starts at 8 pm ET 1 am BST, Sun on TNT Sports Main event walks 11.30 pm ET 4.30 am BST, Sun

The Bell Centre (formerly known as the Molson Centre) is a multi-purpose arena located in Montreal, Quebec. It's the largest indoor venue in Canada and, since opening in 1996, has been the home of the NHL-famed Montreal Canadiens. With a capacity of 21,105 in its hockey configuration, the Bell Centre is the second-largest ice hockey arena in the world after the SKA Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Alongside ice hockey, the Bell Centre has hosted a multitude of mixed martial arts and professional wrestling events, as well as major musical concerts. This will be the first UFC promotion staged at the arena for a decade. The previous UFC events held at the venue were:

UFC 83: Serra vs. St-Pierre 2 (2008)

UFC 97: Redemption (2009)

UFC 113: Machida vs. Shogun 2 (2010)

UFC 124: St-Pierre vs. Koscheck 2 (2010)

UFC 154: St-Pierre vs. Condit (2012)

UFC 158: St-Pierre vs. Diaz (2013)

UFC 186: Johnson vs. Horiguchi (2015)

How to watch UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena in the US

In the United States, UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena will be broadcast live on ESPN PPV, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber to buy a PPV card. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. The whole event costs $79.99.

How to watch UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena in the UK

UFC 315 coverage will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £30.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

How to watch UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena in Australia

Australian viewers can watch or stream all UFC PPV fights, live and on-demand, on Main Event via Kayo Sports, and you don’t need a Kayo subscription. Select the event, follow the steps to complete your purchase, and start streaming. UFC 315 is available to watch on Kayo PPV for $59.95. The main fight is due to start at approximately 11:30 am on Sunday, 11 in Perth (AWST).

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Welterweight (title) Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Women's Flyweight (title) Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot Women's Flyweight Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva Lightweight Benoit Saint Denis vs Joel Alvarez Bantamweight Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi

Belal Muhammad MMA stats

Age: 36

36 Height: 1.8 m

1.8 m Reach: 1.83 m

1.83 m Total fights: 27

27 Record: 24-3-0

Jack Della Maddalena MMA stats