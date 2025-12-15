Gasperini vs Fabregas: How to watch and live stream Roma vs Como as the two clubs vie for Champions League qualification

Here is where to find Roma vs Como live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Roma and Como will lock horns at Stadio Olimpico on Monday night in what promises to be a fascinating tactical Serie A showdown, with both sides aiming to muscle their way into the top four.

Separated by just three points in the table, the two clubs are firmly in the Champions League conversation as the season approaches a critical phase. Roma may have the home advantage, but recent form suggests this contest is far from straightforward for the Giallorossi.

After climbing to the top of the standings in late November, Roma have suffered a sudden downturn, losing their last two league matches without finding the net. A narrow 1-0 defeat at home to reigning champions Napoli was followed by a surprise loss by the same scoreline away at Cagliari, where Zeki Celik’s second-half red card proved decisive. Those results have seen Daniele De Rossi’s side lose ground in the title race and hand momentum to their rivals.

Roma’s attacking struggles are becoming a growing concern. Despite sitting inside the top half of the table, they have scored just 15 league goals - the fewest among teams in that bracket - with only seven of those coming at the Olimpico. Injuries and inconsistent form have hampered key forwards Artem Dovbyk, Paulo Dybala and Evan Ferguson, leaving Roma short of firepower at crucial moments.

However, their defensive solidity continues to underpin their push for a top-four finish. Roma boast the best defensive record in Serie A, conceding just eight goals so far; their strongest showing at this stage of a campaign in 12 years. That resilience was again on display in midweek European action, as they claimed a commanding 3-0 win over Celtic in Glasgow. Ferguson rediscovered his scoring touch with a first-half brace, offering hope that Roma’s attacking issues may finally be easing.

Como, meanwhile, arrive in the capital with confidence growing and ambitions clear, setting the stage for a compelling clash with significant implications at the top end of the table.

