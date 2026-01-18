Barcelona travel to face Real Sociedad in a crucial LaLiga encounter as the season moves into a decisive phase. With the title race tightening and European qualification spots up for grabs, both sides have plenty at stake heading into this clash. Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will kick off at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT.

Match context

Barcelona are in superb form, riding a long winning streak across competitions, including in LaLiga. They head into this match top of the table and looking to consolidate their advantage at the summit.

Their consistency at the top of the table has been driven by an increasingly fluid attack and improved defensive solidity. Playing at home, they will be confident of extending their winning momentum and maintaining pressure on their title rivals.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have shown signs of recovery after an inconsistent spell earlier in the campaign. While they remain outside the top four, recent performances suggest growing cohesion and belief within the squad. A positive result against Barcelona would represent a major statement and could reignite their push for European qualification.

For Real Sociedad, creativity and pace in wide areas remain central to their game plan. Players such as Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo provide the spark in transition, while the midfield’s ability to press and disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm will be vital. Sociedad’s defensive unit will need to stay compact and alert for long spells without the ball.

Team news & squads

Historically, Barcelona have dominated this fixture, particularly on home soil. Sociedad have found victories hard to come by in recent league meetings, with Barça often controlling possession and tempo. However, Sociedad have proven in recent seasons that they are capable of causing problems with their structured pressing and quick transitions.

