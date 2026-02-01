Real Madrid must shrug off midweek Champions League disappointment when they host struggling Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off on 1 Feb 2026 at 08:00 EST and 13:00 GMT.

Real Madrid come into this LaLiga clash after a staggering 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, where they conceded a 98th-minute goal to Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Los Blancos must now navigate a two-legged knockout round to qualify for the round of 16. Now, however, their focus will be the LaLiga title race, where they trail arch rivals Barcelona by a point, although that gap will be four points if Barca beat Elche on Saturday.

Injury news, key stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold is nearing a return but won't be available here for Madrid. Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao are all out.

Four of the last five league meetings between these sides have been drawn.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé has scored the opener 21 times in La Liga since the start of last season, the most of any player across Europe’s top-five leagues in that period.

