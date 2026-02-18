Azerbaijani side Qarabag will need to make history if they are to get past Englosh Premier League side Newcastle to reach the Champions League round of 16.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United kicks off on 18 Feb 2026 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Champions League debutants and rank outsiders to reach the last 16, Qarabag have only won one of their last six UCL matches. However, a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the group phase means they'll have some hope.

Injury-hit Newcastle won a chaotic FA Cup tie away to Aston Villa last time out, which followed a Premier League victory at Tottenham. The Magpies are now gunning for a third successive win on the road, but they must do it the hard way by travelling 2529 miles to get to their destination, and without star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Eddie Howe's side will lean heavily on the counter-attacking prowess of Anthony Gordon, who has six goals in this season's competition.

Getty Images

Injury news, key stats

Qarabag have no major injury worries.

Newcastle are without the defensive trio of Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento, while star Brazilian midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes also miss the long trip.

Newcastle have kept just two clean sheets in 16 historical UCL proper away games.

Sandro Tonali’s weekend brace for Newcastle extended his winning run in goalscoring appearances to 13 games at club level.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: