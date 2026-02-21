Unsavoury off-field controversy won't deter serial winners Real Madrid when they travel to in-form Osasuna on a quest to extend their lead at the summit of LaLiga.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio El Sadar

Osasuna vs Real Madrid kicks off on 21 Feb 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Osasuna have picked up an impressive tally of 11 points from their last five La Liga games. This run of form has seen them climb from 15th in the middle of January up to tenth at the beginning of this round.

Speaking of good form, Real Madrid are on a run of eight consecutive LaLiga victories, a sequence which sees them as the new leaders with 14 games to play. They also successfully negotiated the first leg of a tricky Champions League round of 16 playoff tie with Benfica, winning 1-0 in Lisbon, thanks to Vini Jr's exquisite curled effort.

Key stats, injury news

Osasuna full-back Iker Bonito is out for the remainder of the season, while Cameroonian defender Flavien Boyomo is doubtful.

Jude Bellingham faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Real Madrid with a hamstring injury. Brazilian duo Eder Militao and Rodrygo also miss this match with injuries.

Madrid talisman Kylian Mbappe leads LaLiga with 23 goals this term.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

