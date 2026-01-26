How to watch today's Norwich vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Frank Lampard's Coventry City aim to reopen a six point gap at the top of the Championship when they travel to Norwich today, Monday January 26. Find out everything you need to know about where to watch the game where you are right here on GOAL.

Tonight's encounter between Norwich and Coventry sees two teams sitting at opposite ends of the Championship table. For Coventry, under manager Frank Lampard, the Sky Blues sit at the top of table on 58 points. A win tonight would maintain their cushion over 2nd place Middlesbrough as they continue their chase for automatic promotion. The Canaries, meanwhile, are fighting to stay clear of the relegation zone. Currently sitting in 20th place with 30 points, they have found a spark of life recently under Philippe Clement, moving just outside the bottom three.

Norwich vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich and Coventry will kick-off at 26 Jan 2026, 20:00.

Team news & squads

Norwich vs Coventry Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Clement Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Lampard

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norwich will likely be without striker Josh Sargent (amid transfer speculation regarding Toronto FC) and several injured players, including Lucien Mahovo. Coventry await fitness tests on defender Bobby Thomas.

Form

Despite their place near the foot of the Championship table, Norwich City head into tonight's game in good form. They have won three consecutive games across all competitions, including a massive 5-0 away victory over West Bromwich Albion in their last outing, as well as an FA Cup win against Walsall.

Coventry are also arriving with confidence after back-to-back home wins against Leicester City and Millwall. However, their away form has been shaky having, having failed to win any of their last five games on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

History favours the home side. Norwich are unbeaten in their last 13 competitive meetings against Coventry. The Sky Blues haven't beaten the Canaries since 2009.

Standings

