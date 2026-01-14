This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoNigeria
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
team-logoMorocco
James Freemantle

Attack vs defence when Nigeria meet Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AFCON reaches the semi-final stage with three-time champions Nigeria taking on 2025 hosts Morocco for a place in the showpiece's finale. Can the Super Eagles go one better after defeat in the 2023 final?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nigeria vs Morocco, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFanatiz
UKE4
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch and live stream Nigeria vs Morocco free

Nigeria vs Morocco kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Nigeria vs Morocco kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Nigeria are looking like the team to beat, winning all five games at the tournament, scoring 14 goals in the process. An impressive 2-0 win over Algeria in the quarters, thanks to goals from Galatasaray superstar Victor Osimhen and Sevilla striker Akor Adams, was marred by a booking for skipper Wildred Ndidi, who now misses the semi-final after an accumulation of cards. Osimhen has four goals in the tournament, while both he and Adams also have two assists to their names. However, the Super Eagles will have to be at their brilliant best in attack to hurt the hosts. 

FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGGetty Images

Morocco has only conceded one goal at the tournament, keeping four clean sheets in five matches. Star winger Brahim Diaz, on the books of Real Madrid, is the tournament's top scorer with five goals. This will be the first meeting between these sides at an AFCON in 22 years. 

Morocco's forward #10 Brahim Diaz celebrates scoringGetty Images

Injury and team news

Nigerian skipper Wilfred Ndidi is suspended. 

Girona midfield dynamo Azzedine Ounahi picked up an injury earlier in the tournament and will play no part here for Morocco. 

Team news & squads

Nigeria vs Morocco Probable lineups

NigeriaHome team crest

4-3-1-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestMAR
23
S. Nwabili
2
B. Osayi-Samuel
13
B. Onyemaechi
6
S. Ajayi
21
C. Bassey
17
A. Iwobi
8
F. Onyeka
7
A. Lookman
4
W. Ndidi
9
V. Osimhen
22
A. Adams
1
Y. Bounou
3
N. Mazraoui
2
A. Hakimi
5
N. Aguerd
25
A. Masina
24
N. El Aynaoui
23
B. El Khannouss
11
I. Saibari
20
A. El Kaabi
10
B. Diaz
17
A. Ezzalzouli

4-3-3

MARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Chelle

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Regragui

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

NGA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

NGA

Last 3 matches

MAR

1

Win

0

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
0/3

Standings

