Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoManchester United
Watch it on TNT Sports 1Watch it on TNT Sports Ultimate
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester United are flying under Michael Carrick and will feel confident ahead of their visit to a beleaguered Newcastle. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Newcastle United vs Manchester United, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Manchester United will kick off on 4 Mar 2026 at 15:15 EST and 20:15 GMT. 

Match preview

Newcastle's form is cause for massive concern. They've lost three consecutive Premier League matches at home, and their points tally of 36 puts them closer to the relegation zone than the top five.

The Magpies have won just one of their last seven league matches, with the fifth defeat in their last six coming on Saturday in a miserable 3-2 home reverse against Everton. 

Man United, in stark contrast, are upwardly mobile, unbeaten in 11 league matches and into the top three. Under Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have collected a stunning tally of 19 points from a possible 21 since January 17th. 

Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Newcastle’s Jacob Ramsey, as well as United’s Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, were substituted due to illness over the weekend, so they are doubtful for this fixture.

United have lost their last three Premier League visits to St James’ Park.

Bruno Fernandes took his Premier League assist tally to 13 for the season at the weekend - only David Beckham (15) and Nani (14) have ever managed more for United in one campaign in the competition.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Newcastle UnitedHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMUN
1
N. Pope
2
K. Trippier
12
M. Thiaw
3
L. Hall
4
S. Botman
8
S. Tonali
7
Joelinton
41
J. Ramsey
11
H. Barnes
23
J. Murphy
10
A. Gordon
31
S. Lammens
3
N. Mazraoui
15
L. Yoro
26
A. Heaven
2
D. Dalot
10
M. Cunha
18
Casemiro
8
B. Fernandes
37
K. Mainoo
19
B. Mbeumo
30
B. Sesko

4-2-3-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

MUN

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United today

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

