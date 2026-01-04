This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium in one of the standout fixtures of Gameweek 20 in the Premier League. City, currently second in the league table, are aiming to maintain their title challenge and bounce back after being held to a 0–0 draw by Sunderland in their last outing.  

The Cityzens’ overall form has been excellent this season — unbeaten in their last nine matches across competitions, with eight wins and one draw. They have one of the league’s most potent attacks - having scored 43 goals so far - largely thanks to Erling Haaland’s contribution. Pep Guardiola’s side are not just prolific in attack, but they also have a strong defensive record alongside leaders Arsenal, making them favourites at home against Chelsea. 

The Blues, meanwhile, arrive in a turbulent phase, having recently sacked head coach Enzo Maresca, with Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane installed as interim boss ahead of this high-profile trip. Currently in fifth place with 30 points from 19 matches and with only one win in their last seven Premier League matches, Chelsea’s form has been up and down.

Their performances have shown promise — including a run of scoring in consecutive games — but instability on and off the pitch has undermined consistency. Chelsea’s recent managerial departure has injected uncertainty within the team, but interim boss McFarlane will be determined to produce positive results.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA NBCSN, Peacock
🇬🇧 UKSky Go UKNOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaStar Sports Select HD1, JioHotstar Star Sports Select 1

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 pm ET and 5:30 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Chelsea Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
25
G. Donnarumma
27
M. Nunes
3
R. Dias
33
N. O'Reilly
24
J. Gvardiol
47
P. Foden
10
R. Cherki
4
T. Reijnders
11
J. Doku
16
Rodri
9
Erling Haaland
1
R. Sanchez
23
T. Chalobah
24
R. James
27
M. Gusto
29
W. Fofana
8
E. Fernandez
49
A. Garnacho
10
C. Palmer
7
P. Neto
17
A. Santos
20
J. Pedro

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. McFarlane

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

CHE

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

