Italian giants Juventus and Roma meet on Matchday 16 of the Serie A season.

The Bianconeri have won 11 of the last 14 league meetings in Turin, keeping 10 clean sheets during that sample of matches.

Roma have only won once in their last 10 meetings with Juve, although the last three clashes have all been draws.

This article was originally written for GOAL Italy by European football correspondent Michael Di Chiaro.

How to watch Juventus-Roma live? TV channel and live streaming

Here is where to find Juventus vs Roma live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. Kickoff is at

Juventus vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

Team news & squads

Head-to-Head Record

Juventus news

Juventus are looking for continuity after their important win in Bologna. Koopmeiners will be out due to suspension, while Bremer could return to the centre of defence alongside Kalulu and Kelly. Di Gregorio will be in goal. Locatelli and Thuram are likely to start in midfield, with McKennie and Cambiaso on the wings. In attack, David is set to start, supported in the attacking midfield by Conceicao and Yildiz.

Roma news

Gasperini will be without N'Dicka and El Aynaoui, who have left for the Africa Cup of Nations, and Dovbyk, who is injured. Ferguson, ahead of Dybala, will lead the attack, supported by Soulé and Pellegrini in the attacking midfield. In midfield, Koné partners Cristante, while Wesley plays on the right and Rensch on the left. A three-man defence protects Svilar, consisting of Celik, Mancini and Hermoso.

Form

In their last three league games, Juve narrowly beat Cagliari (2-1) and Bologna (0-1). In between, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Napoli, led by their former manager, Antonio Conte.

Roma, thanks to their narrow victory over Como, ended a run of two consecutive defeats against Napoli and Cagliari.

Standings

Useful links