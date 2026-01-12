This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoCremonese
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch and live stream today's Juventus vs Cremonese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Cremonese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus return to action at the Allianz Stadium as they host Cremonese in Serie A, aiming to continue their push at the top end of the table and start the second half of the season on a positive note.

Here is where to find Juventus vs Cremonese live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE

Match context

The Bianconeri come into the fixture as clear favourites, while Cremonese face a stern test as they look to steady their campaign. Juventus have enjoyed a strong run of form, particularly at home, where they have been difficult to break down. Their defensive solidity has been matched by growing confidence in attack, with the Turin side showing patience and control in possession before striking decisively.

US Sassuolo Calcio v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images

Luciano Spalletti‘s Juve sit around the top of the Serie A table, firmly in the title mix and chasing leaders Napoli and Inter. They have regained momentum, winning a high proportion of matches and building a solid tactical identity under their new coach. They’re strong at home — unbeaten in Turin in Serie A this season — and have a good recent record against Cremonese historically. In their most recent league outing, Juve registered a convincing 3–0 win at Sassuolo, with Jonathan David among the scorers.

Cremonese, meanwhile, are mid-table, hovering around 13th, and have struggled for consistency this season, a problem they are desperate to rectify. They enter this match with no wins in their last five Serie A games, and have found goals hard to come by recently.

US Cremonese v Atalanta BC - Serie AGetty Images

Jamie Vardy leads their line and can still cause problems, but overall, Cremo’s away form and scoring record are modest. Against a Juventus side that comfortably dominates territory, Cremonese are likely to focus on defensive organisation and quick transitions, hoping to capitalise on rare counter-attacking opportunities or set pieces.

Juventus vs Cremonese kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Allianz Stadium

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Cremonese Probable lineups

JuventusHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestCRE
16
M. Di Gregorio
8
T. Koopmeiners
15
P. Kalulu
27
A. Cambiaso
3
G. Bremer
21
F. Miretti
22
W. McKennie
10
K. Yildiz
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
5
M. Locatelli
30
J. David
1
E. Audero
24
F. Terracciano
6
F. Baschirotto
15
M. Bianchetti
22
R. Floriani Mussolini
7
A. Zerbin
4
T. Barbieri
33
A. Grassi
11
D. Johnsen
10
J. Vardy
90
F. Bonazzoli

3-5-2

CREAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Nicola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus Latest News

Jonathan David has emerged as a consistent goal threat, while young talents such as Kenan Yıldız add creativity and unpredictability in the final third. Francisco Conceicao’s availability is not certain after Juve’s Portuguese winger was ruled out of action last week, while Dusan Vlahovic, Daniele Rugani, and Federico Gatti are still on the treatment table.

Cremonese Latest News

Veteran striker Vardy remains a key figure for Cremonese, offering experience and the potential to punish defensive lapses. As far as absences are concerned, only Michele Collocolo will miss out through injury, while Jeremy Sarmiento may be set to cut short his unsuccessful loan from Brighton.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 3 matches

CRE

3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Useful links

