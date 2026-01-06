WINLESS IN FOUR GAMES: Beleaguered Chelsea visit Fulham in the Premier League: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea will be encouraged after a last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City in their last English Premier League outing. However, the Blues remain winless in their last four EPL outings, a run that saw manager Enzo Maresca sacked.

Fulham are unbeaten in five matches, most recently snatching a late 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool thanks to a long-range Harrison Reed screamer. They can go level on points with Chelsea with a win in this game.

Chelsea have won four of their last EPL meetings with their near neighbours, the Cottagers, who will again be without star African trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, all away at AFCON.

Since the start of November, only Erling Haaland (11) has more EPL goal involvements than Fulham's Harry Wilson (nine - five goals, four assists).

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Fulham vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Chelsea will kick off at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

