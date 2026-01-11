Old rivalries reignite at Lincoln Financial Field today as the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster NFC Wild Card clash - here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and prepare for the action...

In the United States, the game will be shown live on FOX. Elsewhere, there are various different broadcasters for the game. The fail safe option is DAZN's NFL Game Pass which will have this and all other NFL playoff games.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

If you are in the United States, there are a few different ways that you can watch the game for free. With the game being live on FOX, you can access your local over-the-air FOX station with a digital antenna. Digital antennas, if you don't already own one, can be purchased from places like Walmart for as little as $10-15.

To live stream you local FOX station, there are streaming services that offer access including Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer five day trials and also carry other channels needed to keep up-to-date with the rest of the NFL playoff action.

With an Eastern Time start of 4.30pm, the Eagles vs 49ers will start at the following times across the world:

Region Time Date USA / Canada 1.30pm (PT) / 4.30pm (ET) Sunday Jan 11 United Kingdom 9.30pm (GMT) Sunday Jan 11 South Africa 11.30pm (SAST) Sunday Jan 11 Middle East 12.30am (KSA) / 1.30am (UAE) Monday Jan 12 India 3.00am (IST) Monday Jan 12 Malaysia 5.30am (MYT) Monday Jan 12 Australia 8.30am (AEDT) Monday Jan 12

Heading into this Wild Card weekend, the Eagles (11-6) have received significant injury boosts, though a few concerns remain on the defensive front. After resting the majority of their starters in the Week 18 loss to the Commanders, Nick Sirianni's squad should be the fresher of the two teams.

Lane Johnson (OT): In massive news for the offense, the All-Pro right tackle returned to practice this week after missing time with a foot injury. His presence is crucial for stabilizing the line against San Francisco's front, even with Nick Bosa out for the Niners.

Nakobe Dean (LB): The linebacker has also returned to practice on a limited basis after recovering from a hamstring strain. Dean has been the green-dot leader for Vic Fangio's defense, and his return is vital for checking Christian McCaffrey in the passing game.

Dallas Goedert (TE): Listed as limited with a knee issue, but expected to play. He remains Jalen Hurts' security blanket on third downs.

Jalen Carter (DT): A new concern for the Eagles is the late addition to the injury report. The dominant defensive tackle is dealing with a hip injury and was limited in Thursday's session. His availability will be a game-time decision to watch closely.

Key starters including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley (who finished the regular season with 1,140 rushing yards) are fully rested after sitting out the regular-season finale. Safety Marcus Epps is currently in concussion protocol and remains questionable. If he cannot go, expect rookie depth to be tested deep downfield.

The narrative surrounding the 49es heading into this Wild Card clash is one of survival. After losing the NFL West title in a Week 18 collapse against Seattle, Kyle Shanahan's squad arrives battered, bruised, and missing the heart of their defense.

Nick Bosa (DE): Ruled OUT (knee/ACL). The pass rush will be severely diminished without Bosa, who suffered a season-ending tear in Week 17. The 49ers will rely on Yetur Gross-Matos or young edge rusher Drake Jackson (returning from injury) to fill the void.

Fred Warner (LB): Ruled OUT (ankle). The All-Pro linebacker injured his ankle in the Week 18 loss to the Seahawks. His absence leaves a massive void in the middle of the field, particularly in coverage against Eagles TE Dallas Goedert. Dee Winters is expected to wear the green dot for the defense.

Trent Williams (OT): Doubtful. The most critical watch-item for the offense. The veteran left tackle has not practiced all week due to a hamstring strain.

With the defense depleted, the onus falls entirely on the offense to win a shootout.

Brock Purdy (QB): Fully healthy but under immense pressure. Purdy threw two interceptions in the Week 18 loss and needs a bounce-back performance.

Christian McCaffrey (RB): The reigning Offensive Player of the Year remains the engine. He played 80% of snaps in Week 18, and despite the short recovery week, Shanahan has stated McCaffrey has "no restrictions". Expect him to be used heavily as a check-down option if the offensive line struggles.

Ji'Ayir Brown (S): Brown has stepped up as the leader of the secondary. He will need to play physically in the box to help stop Saquon Barkley.

Deommodore Lenoir (CB): Now the undisputed CB1 after Charvarius Ward's exit, Lenoir is expected to shadow A.J. Brown.

PHI - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 17 - 24 Washington Commanders L

Buffalo Bills 12 - 13 Philadelphia Eagles W

Washington Commanders 18 - 29 Philadelphia Eagles W

Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Los Angeles Chargers 22 - 19 Philadelphia Eagles L SF - Form All San Francisco 49ers 3 - 13 Seattle Seahawks L

San Francisco 49ers 42 - 38 Chicago Bears W

Indianapolis Colts 27 - 48 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 37 - 24 Tennessee Titans W

Cleveland Browns 8 - 26 San Francisco 49ers W

The Eagles enter the postseason with the luxury of rest. While their record shows a loss in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders (24-17), the result alone is misleading. Head coach Nick Sirianni opted to rest Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and key defensive starters after clinching the NFC East title the week prior.

Before that defeat, Philadelphia was one of the hottest teams in the league. The offense has found its rhythm under the new coordinator, and Lincoln Financial Field remains a fortress. Jalen Hurts is a perfect 5-0 in home playoff games during his career. They arrive healthy, fresh, and with momentum on their side.

In stark contrast, the 49ers limp into Philadelphia following a devastating Week 18 collapse. Entering the finale with a chance to win the NFC West and potentially secure the No. 1 seed, they fell to the Seattle Seahawks, costing them the division title and relegating them to a road Wild Card game.

That loss did more than just damage their seeding; it also snapped a six-game winning streak that had them looking like Super Bowl favorites just weeks ago. Already missing Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to long-term injuries, the 49ers now face the daunting task of traveling cross-country on a short week to face a rested opponent in a hostile environment.

PHI Last 5 matches SF 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Philadelphia Eagles 19 - 42 San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 7 San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles 11 - 17 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 25 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 10 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lead the all-time series against the Philadelphia Eagles 21-15-1. The postseason series is tied at 1-1.

2022 NFC Championship (Jan 29, 2023): Eagles won 31-7.

1996 Wild Card (Dec 29, 1996): 49ers won 14-0.

The two teams have not played since the 2023 season when the 49ers defeated the Eagles 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field.