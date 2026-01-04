Derby County welcome Wrexham to Pride Park in a fascinating Championship encounter that highlights just how unpredictable and competitive England’s second tier has become. With both sides pushing to establish themselves at this level, this fixture represents more than just three points — it is a test of momentum, identity, and ambition.

For the Rams, this fixture is not just about points, but it is also an opportunity to assert themselves against one of the division’s most talked-about sides. Derby have shown good resilience in recent weeks with a solid record that includes a win and several draws, including a New Year’s Day victory over Middlesbrough. At Pride Park, they’re tough to beat — unbeaten in their last three home matches — and have been scoring consistently in league action.

Meanwhile, Wrexham head into this match in very good form, on the back of three successive league victories, including an impressive 2-0 away win at Blackburn Rovers over the New Year period. The Red Dragons have been scoring freely, finding the net multiple times in their recent matches, although their away record has historically been more mixed.

Confidence is high under Phil Parkinson, and they’re looking to press into playoff contention as January progresses, with a win over a side close to them on the table crucial. The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw — a reflection of how closely matched these sides have been this season.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Derby vs Wrexham as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV 🇬🇧 UK Bet365

Derby vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

Today's game between Derby and Wrexham will kick-off at 10 am ET and 3 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Derby vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Eustace Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

DER Last 2 matches WRE 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Wrexham 1 - 1 Derby

Derby 3 - 1 Wrexham 4 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

