Chivas Guadalajara return to Estadio Akron looking to continue their strong start to the Liga MX campaign as they host Querétaro in what shapes up as a favorable home fixture for the Rebaño Sagrado.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Queretaro FC will kick off at 6 pm ET and 11 pm GMT.

Match context

Chivas have started the Clausura strongly with two wins in two matches and no goals conceded, showing both defensive and tactical solidity under coach Gabriel Milito. Most recently, they grabbed a 1-0 win over FC Juárez thanks to a late goal from Yael Padilla to extend their positive run.

Historically, Chivas dominate this rivalry at home — they’ve not lost in their last 10 home meetings against Querétaro, including three wins and seven draws.

Meanwhile, Gallos Blancos come into this match on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Toluca, highlighting their defensive vulnerabilities and struggles in possession. Overall, Querétaro have been inconsistent; their form has been poor recently, and they are still searching for momentum this season.

Given current form, home advantage, and the historical matchup, Chivas enter as clear favorites. If they maintain their defensive focus and convert chances more efficiently than in previous outings, they should be well-positioned to claim all three points. Querétaro’s path to an upset would require a near-perfect defensive performance and ruthless efficiency on the break.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Chivas have shown superiority over Querétaro across recent meetings, especially at Estadio Akron, where Querétaro hasn’t won since 2014. The last clash between the sides resulted in a 1-1 draw, but historically Chivas edge the rivalry when playing at home. Recent form metrics favor Chivas, with advanced models giving them a significantly higher chance to win and control the game.

