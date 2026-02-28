Playoff-chasing Wrexham travel to out-of-sorts Charlton wth three points on their agenda.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Charlton and Wrexham

Charlton vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Valley, Charlton

Charlton vs Wrexham kicks off on 28 Feb 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

In-form Wrexham occupy the sixth and final playoff place ahead of matchday 35, but there are bound to be several twists and turns before 46 rounds are completed. The Red Dragons have only lost twice in 12 matches across all competitions in 2026 and have a round of 16 FA Cup tie against Chelsea to look forward to next month after disposing of Premier League Nottingham Forest and fourth-placed Championship side Ipswich in previous rounds. It's clear that Wrexham enjoys the big games.

Disposing of teams like Charlton is a different type of challenge. The Londoners have a significant seven-point cushion over the relegation places, but a 13-point deficit to the playoff places means that their promotion chances are remote at best. They're winless in their last three, and have only won one of their last five, so form isn't on their side.

Key stats & injury news

Harvey Knibbs and Lloyd Jones are out injured for the Addicks. Aaron James and Ben Sheaf will miss out for Wrexham here.

Josh Windass has nine goals and five assists in the league for Wrexham this term.

Team news & squads

Charlton vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Jones Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

