The Europa League knockouts are upon us with places in the round of 16 at stake. Feel-good factor Celtic and free-scoring Stuttgart should serve up a treat in Glasgow.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Celtic vs VfB Stuttgart, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Celtic vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Celtic Park

Celtic vs VfB Stuttgart will kick off on 19 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Martin O’Neill's third stint with Celtic is going well. Under the Northern Irishman, they're still unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions.

In-form Stuttgart have won five of their last six matches following a 3-1 triumph over Cologne. Concerningly, however, they won only one and lost the other three of their four away matches in the Europa League league phase. This is somewhat at odds with their recent away record in the Bundesliga where they've got three wins from their last five trips, and 13 goals in that sequence.

Their hosts have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven matches across all competitons, so they'll fancy their chances of troubling the scorers at the very least.

Injury news, key stats

Celtic haven't won any of their last three double-legged European ties.

Celtic were one of five clubs who went through the Europa League phase without keeping a clean sheet.

Celtic will be without Alistair Johnston, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota.

Stuttgart will be unable to call upon Luca Jaquez, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lazar Jovanovic, Nikolas Nartey and Justin Diehl.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CEL Last 2 matches VFB 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win VfB Stuttgart 3 - 2 Celtic

Celtic 3 - 1 VfB Stuttgart 5 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

