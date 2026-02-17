Bristol hosts Wrexham as the race for playoff places in the Championship starts to get tastier by the week.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bristol City vs Wrexham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|UK
|Sky Sports
|International
|Bet365
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
Bristol City vs Wrexham kick-off time
Bristol City vs Wrexham kicks off on 17 Feb 2026 1t 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.
Match preview
It's ninth vs eighth in the Championship.
Bristol sits on 46 points, just two points outside the playoff places, but inconsistency has dogged their progress recently, with only two wins in their last six league outings. Home defeats to Preston and Derby in that sequence, teams above them in the table, undermine their credentials to crack the top six. A 3-2 win at Hull last time out, however, could be a good springboard.
Wrexham, a point and a place above their hosts, have also been a bit hot and cold in recent weeks, with two league wins in their last five.
Injury news, key stats
Luke McNally, Max Bird and Adam Murphy are sidelined for Bristol.
Liberato Cacace is unavailable for Wrexham, as is Bristol old boy Matty James.
Bristol City failed to win any of their last nine league matches against Wrexham.
