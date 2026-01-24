Liverpool remains in pole position for a Champions League qualifying place, but needs to shed a bad recent habit when they travel to the south coast for a battle with Bournemouth.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Bournemouth vs Liverpool for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Liverpool will kick off on 24 Jan 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Bournemouth will look at their last four matches with a touch of regret. The Cherries have led at some stage in all four contests so far in 2026, but only managed one win, a 3-2 success against Tottenham. A defeat to leaders Arsenal was understandable, an FA Cup exit against Newcastle on penalties followed and then the pain of an injury-time concession in their last match against Brighton. Ander Iraola's side can always be relied on for entertainment, with their 22 matches in the league producing a total of 76 goals, more than any other side.

Getty Images

Relative to the rest of their campaign, Liverpool are on a pretty impressive streak of 13 unbeaten games across all competitions, although six of those have been draws, including each of their last four in the Premier League. Most recently, they squandered a lead against 19th-placed Burnley at Anfield in a 1-1 stalemate.

Getty Images

Injury news & key stats

Bournemouth will be without Tyler Adams, Matai Akinboni, Ben Doak, Julio Soler, Marcus Tavernier and Eres Unal.

Federico Chiesa is a doubt for the visitors after picking up an unspecified issue in midweek, while Ibrahima Konate will miss out for personal reasons. Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Each of Bournemouth’s last eight matches featured goals at both ends.

Liverpool have beaten Bournemouth in 13 of the last 14 H2Hs, including each of the last six. The most recent meeting was a 4-2 success for the Reds on the opening day of this season.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: