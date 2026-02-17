Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta battle for a place in the Champions League round of 16 over two legs, starting here at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Dortmund vs Atalanta for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta kicks off on 17 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

With Dortmund and Atalanta both in superb domestic form, we should be in for a treat when they battle on the continental stage.

Dortmund's only two defeats in their last 13 matches, ironically, came in the Champions League. A 4-0 Bundesliga win over Mainz on Friday keeps them in the hunt for the title, just six points behind Bayern Munich after a string of six consecutive wins.

Getty Images

Atalanta's situation is similar, with seven wins and two draws from their last nine domestic outings, but two losses in their two Champions League outings in January.

Key stats, injury news

Borussia Dortmund welcome back Nico Schlotterbeck, who served a one-match domestic ban against Mainz. Daniel Svensson will be available after suspension ruled him out of their Champions League loss to Inter. Marcel Sabitzer could start after a calf problem, but club captain Emre Can is out.

Getty Images

BVB have already recorded 10 different Champions League scorers in the current campaign, with Guirassy, Felix Nmecha and Julian Brandt all netting three times.

Julian Ryerson claimed four assists - including two for Serhou Guirassy - in BVB's 4-0 weekend win against Mainz.

Getty Images

Charles De Ketelaere will miss the trip for Atalanta, which is a blow, considering he recorded six goal involvements in the league phase.

Ivorian centre-back Odilon Kossounou is the only player to start every game for Atalanta in this season’s UCL, but he's become a fringe player in Serie A games.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: