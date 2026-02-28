How to watch today's Barcelona vs Villarreal LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Villarreal as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Today's game between Barcelona and Villarreal will kick-off at 28 Feb 2026, 15:15.

Match Preview

A high-stakes clash at the top of La Liga awaits as Barcelona prepares to host Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou this Saturday. With the title race tightening, Hansi Flick’s side is looking to extend its lead, while the Yellow Submarine aims to cement its status as Champions League contenders.

Barcelona currently sits at the summit of La Liga with 61 points, just one point ahead of Real Madrid. After a brief wobble earlier this month with losses to Atlético Madrid and Girona, they bounced back with a dominant 3-0 win over Levante. A victory here would temporarily move them four points clear, putting immense pressure on Madrid.

Villarreal is enjoying a stellar season under Marcelino, currently sitting in 3rd place with 51 points. While the title might be a reach (10 points back), they are comfortably three points ahead of Atlético Madrid in the race for the top four. They enter this match fresh off a 2-1 victory over Valencia and have a habit of making life miserable for Barça at the Camp Nou.

