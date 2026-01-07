This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Cup
team-logoBarcelona
King Abdullah Sports City
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will battle for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final to take on either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. 

Barca arrive here in good spirits after eventually dispatching city rivals Espanyol 2-0 in LaLiga with late goals from Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski. 

Hansi Flick's table-toppers have now won eight matches on the bounce across all competitions, since a defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League. 

Bilbao have only won once in their last five across all competitions, against Ourense in the Copa del Rey. They've failed to score more than once in any of their last seven matches. 

Brothers Inaki and Nico Williams should both start for Bilbao in wide attacking areas.

Barca could have defensive lynchpin Ronald Araujo back in the squad after a spell out to protect his mental health. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App 
🇬🇧 UKTNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaStartimes World Football, Star Times App
🇦🇪 UAEThmanyah
🇮🇳 IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

crest
Super Cup - Super Cup
King Abdullah Sports City

Today's game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT. 

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestATH
13
J. Garcia
23
J. Kounde
5
P. Cubarsi
18
G. Martin
3
A. Balde
11
Raphinha
10
L. Yamal
24
E. Garcia
21
C
F. de Jong
14
M. Rashford
7
F. Torres
1
U. Simon
19
A. Boiro
4
A. Paredes
2
A. Gorosabel
3
D. Vivian
8
O. Sancet
18
M. Jauregizar
10
N. Williams
9
C
I. Williams
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
11
G. Guruzeta

4-2-3-1

ATHAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

ATH

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

