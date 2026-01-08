This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Cup
team-logoAtletico Madrid
King Abdullah Sports City
team-logoReal Madrid
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fierce city rivals Atletico and Real Madrid meet for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final against either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao.  

Meetings between these sides are always special. Atleti ran out 5-2 winners in LaLiga back in September, but Real got the better of them over two legs in last season's Champions League Round of 16, eventually edging past them on penalties.

Atleti are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four. Legendary Frenchman Antoine Griezmann has scored three times in his last four outings.

Real are in fine form, winning their last four across all competitions, scoring 12 times in that sequence. Young striker Gonzalo Garcia grabbed a hat-trick in their 5-1 win against Real Betis last time out. He'll keep his place with French superstar Kylian Mbappe sidelined with injury. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App 
🇬🇧 UKTNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartimes World Football, Star Times App
🇦🇪 UAEThmanyah
🇮🇳 IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time

crest
Super Cup - Super Cup
King Abdullah Sports City

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick-off on 8 Jan 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT. 

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestRMA
13
J. Oblak
18
M. Pubill
14
M. Llorente
24
R. Le Normand
17
D. Hancko
6
Koke
20
G. Simeone
10
A. Baena
4
C. Gallagher
19
J. Alvarez
9
A. Soerloth
1
T. Courtois
22
A. Ruediger
17
R. Asencio
18
A. Carreras
8
F. Valverde
11
Rodrygo
5
J. Bellingham
14
A. Tchouameni
6
E. Camavinga
16
G. Garcia
7
Vinicius Junior

4-4-2

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

RMA

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting