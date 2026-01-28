Arsenal are looking for an eighth straight win in the Champions League against a hapless Kairat Almaty side.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty kicks off on 28 Jan 2026 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Arsenal have a 100% record in the Champions League group phase and will finish inside the top two regardless of the result here. Rotation will be the name of the game for Mikel Arteta, who has seen his side's lead in the Premier League cut to four points after their defeat to Manchester United. Winless in three EPL matches, the Gunners have had no such frustrations on their European nights, winning seven Champions League matches on the trot.

Arsenal midfielders Declan Rice and Mikel Merino sit this match out with a suspension. Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are both back in full training and could feature here in defence.

Kairat might be without talented young forward Dastan Satpaev. The 17-year-old Kazakh star has four goals in the competition this term, but is a doubt here.

Bukayo Saka could become the second-youngest Arsenal player to reach 50 appearances in major European competition since Cesc Fàbregas here, while he averages a goal every other game in the UCL with 12 from 24 appearances.

