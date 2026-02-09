AFC Champions League holders Al Ahli travel to Al Wahda in the penultimate round of the group stage.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Al-Wahda vs Al Ahli as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Al-Wahda vs Al Ahli kick-off time

Al-Wahda and Al Ahli will kick off on 9 Feb 2026 at 13:45 GMT.

Match preview

In-form AFC Champions League holders Al Ahli will travel to Al Wahda with confidence, unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions, winning nine of those and conceding only four goals in that sequence. The Saudi Pro League side is also still in the hunt for their domestic crown, just three points off the pace.

Al Wahda are in indifferent form, winning just once in their last five outings, although they're solid at home in this competition.

Getty Images

Injury news, key stats

Merih Demiral is doubtful for Al Ahli.

Ivan Toney has 19 goals in 19 Saudi Pro League appearances this term for the visitors.

Al Ahli's record on the road in the AFC Champions League elite is superb, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Al-Wahda vs Al Ahli Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager Dimas Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Jaissle

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ALW Last 2 matches AHL 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Al-Wahda 2 - 1 Al Ahli

Al Ahli 0 - 0 Al-Wahda 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Wahda vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: