How much Chelsea earned from Club World Cup triumph as Blues enjoy huge pay day after downing PSG

Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph has earned the club over £90 million ($121m), with the Blues enjoying a huge pay day in the United States.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Premier League heavyweights headed to the global gathering in the U.S. buoyed by victory in the Conference League final and with Champions League qualification being secured through their Premier League placing in 2024-25.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Few expected them to go all the way and become the best team on the planet, but Enzo Maresca successfully navigated a route through another gruelling tournament - which was played out in sweltering conditions - and ended up walking away with the ultimate prize.

DID YOU KNOW?

European champions Paris Saint-Germain were swept aside in the final, with Cole Palmer bagging a brace and summer signing Joao Pedro also hitting the net as Chelsea claimed a stunning 3-0 victory in New Jersey.

HOW MUCH CHELSEA EARNED

Alongside a historic trophy win, the Blues pocketed around £91.9 million ($124m) from their Club World Cup adventure. They picked up £27.9m through participation alone, before going on to earn £4.4m in the group stage.

From there, a place in the last-16 was worth £5.5m, a quarter-final spot earned £9.6m, the semi-finals £15.3m, while a final berth brought in £21.9m. Victory added a further £7.3m to that pot.

WHAT NEXT?

Some of those funds have already been put to good use bringing in the likes of Pedro and Liam Delap, with there the promise of more transfer business to come at Stamford Bridge as the Blues turn their attention to the 2025-26 campaign.