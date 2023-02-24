How many trophies must Man Utd win for a parade? Erik ten Hag sets silverware target

Erik ten Hag has reportedly made Manchester United aware that they will only have an open-top bus parade if they win two trophies this season.

Red Devils into Carabao Cup final

Have reached last-16 of the Europa League

Also in the hunt for Premier League & FA Cup glory

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have gone six years without getting their hands on major silverware, with Jose Mourinho overseeing their last triumph in the 2017 Europa League final. That prize is up for grabs again in 2022-23, alongside quests for Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are set to face Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday, but success at Wembley Stadium is no guarantee that fans will be treated to a parade through the streets of Manchester. That is because the Daily Mail reports that multiple honours will be required in order to meet Ten Hag’s demands.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Dutch coach has enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Old Trafford and he wants to ensure that lofty standards are maintained. With that in mind, no talks have been held regarding a potential parade to toast a Carabao Cup triumph.

WHAT NEXT? United last staged an open-top bus parade back in 2013, when they captured the last of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 13 Premier League titles and the legendary Scot headed off into retirement, while tens of thousands packed the streets in Manchester to toast a historic Treble triumph in 1999.