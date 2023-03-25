Where can you watch Houston Dynamo vs Austin in MLS on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Houston Dynamo and New York City FC square off at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night, with both teams coming off wins in the last game. The Pigeons have won their last two games but they will go into the weekend hoping to win their first away game of the year.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

After stumbling into the new campaign, Houston Dynamo finally got their season up and running as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Austin FC when the sides squared off last weekend. Ben Olsen's men looked set to go another 90 minutes without a goal until Amine Bassi broke the deadlock from the spot in the 71st minute and Hector Herrera made sure of the result with a low strike into the bottom right corner.

Beginning with a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on March 12 thanks to a first-half own goal from Swedish defender Christopher McVey, New York City FC have improved recently. The following week, in their second straight game at Yankee Stadium, Nicholas Cushing's team defeated DC United in an exciting 3-2 victory that served as a springboard for yet another strong performance.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Houston Dynamo vs New York City FC date & kick-off time

Game: Houston Dynamo vs New York City FC Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 am GMT (March 26) Venue: BBVA Compass Stadium

Where to watch Houston Dynamo vs New York City FC on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Houston Dynamo team news and squad

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Franco Escobar through injury.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Bartlow, Hadebe, Schmitt; Herrera, Carrasquilla, Artur; Quinones, Ulfarsson, Franco

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Schmitt, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo,Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

New York City team news and squad

New York City will miss Maxime Chanot due to the player having left the squad for the international break.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Ilenic, Martins, Alfaro, Cufre; Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Pellegrini; Magno