Hong Kong vs Iran: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Asian Cup
How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Hong Kong and Iran, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AFC Asian Cup favourites Iran will be looking to build on their triumphant opening-day victory and book a place in the knockout stages when they take on Hong Kong at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

Hong Kong entered into this tournament as one of the weakest teams and while they started their campaign on Sunday with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Group C rivals the United Arab Emirates, they put plenty on show to suggest they aren't just there to make up the numbers in what was their first Asian Cup finals game since 1968.

They now face a much-superior Iranian side that entered into the competition as one of the major favourites to go the whole hog and they began their group stage campaign with an impressive 4-1 demolition job of Palestine last Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hong Kong vs Iran kick-off time

Date:Friday, January 19, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm GMT
Venue:Khalifa International Stadium

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Friday, January 19, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hong Kong vs Iran online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hong Kong team news

Sean Tse missed Hong Kong's opening match owing to a thigh issue, while Helio was also out due to a muscle injury. Chan Siu Kwan scored his fourth career goal for the senior side last Sunday in what was the 1,000th goal in the history of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Hong Kong possible XI: Fai; Nam, Gerbig, Hoi, Chan; Ming, Wai, Kwan; Camargo, Orr, Udebuluzor.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Yapp, Him, Tse
Defenders:Keung, Gerbig, Nunez, Helio, Law, Hoi Li
Midfielders:Chun-Ming, Tan, Wong, Ting, Kwan, Chan, Yue, Yin, Yingzhi
Forwards:Orr, Camargo, Hin, Hei Yin, Udebuluzor, Ming-Him, Pereira, Juninho

Iran team news

Iran were without the services of Ali Gholizadeh for their opener due to an injury. AS Roma striker Sardar Azmoun scored his 50th goal for the national team last weekend, taking him into joint second in the all-time scorer's list alongside Karim Bagheri, with Ali Daei holding the outright record with 108.

Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Hosseini, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Cheshmi, Ebrahimi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ghayedi; Ansarifard.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini
Defenders:Moharrami, Mohammadi, Hosseini, Haji Safi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Cheshmi, Fallah
Midfielders:Jahanbakhsh, Gholizadeh, Ezatolahi, Rezaeian, Ebrahimi, Mohebi, Yousefi
Forwards:Taremi, Azmoun, Ghoddos, Ansarifard, Ghayedi, Torabi, Moghanlou, Asadi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch ScoreCompetition
11/16/23Iran 4-0 Hong KongWorld Championship Qual. AFC
06/03/21Iran 3-1 Hong KongWorld Championship Qual. AFC
09/10/19Hong Kong 0-2 IranWorld Championship Qual. AFC

