How to watch today's Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich will seek to maintain their 100 percent start in the Bundesliga when they take on newly-promoted Holstein Kiel at Holstein-Stadion on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's men last picked up a 2-0 win over Freiburg, while Die Storche are among the bottom sides after suffering back-to-back losses against Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Holstein-Stadion

The Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich will be played at Holstein-Stadion in Kiel, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Holstein Kiel team news

As for the hosts, defender Colin Kleine-Bekel is ruled out with a knee injury, while forward Steven Skrzybsk is a doubt on account of a calf issue.

Holstein Kiel boss Marcel Rapp is likely to deploy a back three of Carl Johansson, Patrick Erras and Marco Komenda in front of Timon Weiner in goal.

Holstein Kiel possible XI: Weiner; Johansson, Erras, Komenda; Becker, Remberg, Holtby, Knudsen, Puchacz; Machino, Bernhardsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weiner, Dahne, Engelhardt, Dogan Defenders: Komenda, Erras, Johansson, Geschwill, Becker, Rosenboom, Puchacz, Javorcek Midfielders: Ivezic, Skrzybski, Holtby, Schulz, Remberg, Knudsen, Wagbe, Gigovic Forwards: Porath, Pichler, Bernhardsson, Machino, Kelati, Harres, Arp

Bayern Munich team news

Kompany will be without the services of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, and defensive trio Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann and Hiroki Ito, due to injuries.

Forwards Leroy Sane and Arijon Ibrahimovic emerge as doubts, but there is no dearth of options to choose from.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Boey Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 13, 2021 Holstein Kiel 2-2 (6-5 pen.) Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal

