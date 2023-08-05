Another Hollywood signing?! Hugh Jackman joins Rob McElhenney at Wrexham for first League Two game of the season against MK Dons

The list of high-profile celebs following Wrexham keeps growing, with Hugh Jackman spotted at the Racecourse Ground for their first League Two match.

Jackman pictured at Racecourse Ground

Wrexham host MK Dons

First EFL match in 15 years

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood actor was pictured with Rob McElhenney in a photo posted on Twitter by the Wrexham co-owner, with the caption: "Is the Co-Chairman transfer window still open? #TeamHugh".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackman — a big football fan rumoured to a supporter of Norwich City — joined McElhenney at the Racecourse Ground for the first match in the EFL calendar, with Wrexham hosting newly relegated side MK Dons in the Red Dragons' first League Two match since 2008.

AND WHAT'S MORE: So far, it hasn't been a dream return to the EFL for the Welsh side, who trail 2-1 to MK Dons at half-time. Perhaps they'll be a fairytale finish for the club's Hollywood's owners to celebrate yet.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons have been tipped for a successful first season back in League Two, with many fans and pundits of the opinion that they've got the squad, momentum and budget required to mount a serious successive promotion push. Whatever happens this campaign, it's an exciting time for the Welsh outfit.