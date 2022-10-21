Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will take on Hoffenheim in their 11th Bundesliga game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday. The German champions have not won back-to-back league games since August and victory will be the priority for Julian Nagelsmann when his team takes the field against the hosts.

Hoffenheim are fifth in the league standings with 17 points, only two behind Bayern after ten games. They are heading into the weekend's fixture on the back of two wins over Schalke in the league and a DFB Pokal second-round fixture.

Bayern beat Augsburg in their last outing which was also in the second round of the German Cup. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a brace for Nagelsmann's team who recorded a 5-2 win.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Date: October 22, 2022 Kick-off: 2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET / 7:00pm IST Venue: Rhein-Neckar Arena

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

There is no telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Hoffenheim squad and team news

Hoffenheim will not be able to field Kevin Vogt against Bayern as the defender has picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a one-match suspension.

Andrej Kramaric, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner and Ihlas Bebou are the long-term absentees for the team and will not play a part against the Bundesliga champions.

Hoffenheim predicted XI: Baumann; Akpoguma, Kabak, Nsoki; Skov, Prömel, Geiger, Angelino; Baumgartner, Rutter, Dabbur.

Position Players Goalkeepers Baumann, Pentke, Noll, Philipp Defenders Kabak, Pavel, Bicakcic, Vogt, Hubner, Angelino, Quaresma, Akpoguma, Che, Nsoki Midfielders Stiller, Geiger, Promel, Becker, Baumgartner, Rudy, Bischof, Damar Forwards Dabbur, Bebou, Larsen, Rutter, Skov, Kramaric, Asllani

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr will be unavailable for selection for Bayern against Hoffenheim due to injuries.

Nagelsmann will have the rest of the squad at his disposal for the upcoming Bundesliga clash.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Sabitzer; Coman, Musiala, Mane, Gnabry