Herrera not ruling out Porto stay amid Serie A interest

The Mexican international has been linked with Inter Milan in recent weeks and even a few days ago was reportedly close to moving to San Siro

Hector Herrera has not entered negotiations with any club in Serie A and remains open to remaining with Porto, according to his agent.

The Mexico international has been with Porto since the summer of 2013, when he moved from Liga MX side Pachuca.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire this summer and reports have linked him to a move to Serie A, with Inter often mooted as a possibility.

However, speaking with A Bola, Herrera’s agent Gabriel Moraes has claimed no negotiations with clubs have taken place, specifically addressing the Serie A rumours.

In addition, Moraes claims remaining with Porto is still an option.

“Herrera hasn’t ruled out staying with Porto,” Moraes told A Bola.

“There were talks with President Pinto da Costa, so anything can happen. Nothing that’s been written or said in the last few days is true.

“Hector hasn’t negotiated with any club, neither with Inter, Roma nor Milan like people have said.”

Moraes also discussed rumours that he was flying to Italy to meet with clubs, as well as adding that Herrera will be able to qualify for a Portuguese passport in July, but that the process may take time.

He also guaranteed that Herrera will remain with the Portuguese club through the January window.

“One of the lies that have been written is that I flew to Italy to iron out the details of his contract,” Moraes added.

“Well, I didn’t leave Porto because my daughter is sick. Non-EU status? That’s also a lie. Last September the law changed.

“Herrera will only meet all the necessary requirements for a Portuguese passport and obtain EU status in July.

“However, as everyone knows or should know, it’s a process that can take several months.

“What’s certain is that Hector won’t leave Porto this month. He wants to win more trophies with the club and that’s all he’s thinking about.”

The 28-year-old Herrera remains an important part of the Porto set-up, having started 12 of the club’s 16 Primera Liga games this season and all six of their Champions League matches.