Henderson signs new five-year contract with Manchester United

The goalkeeper has finalised a new deal with the Old Trafford outfit after two impressive seasons on loan at Sheffield United

Dean Henderson has signed a new contract to keep him at until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

The goalkeeper has spent the last two campaigns out on loan at and has impressed under Chris Wilder earning himself a call up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for next month’s Nations League fixtures.

Henderson kept 13 clean sheets in the league last season and many have backed him to replace David de Gea as first-choice at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to back the Spaniard but is a big fan of the young goalkeeper and talks are ongoing as to what role he could play at United next season.

More teams

have been interested in signing Henderson after his impressive form but United have been keen to tie him down to a new deal and the 23-year-old is happy to have signed a new deal.

Henderson, who has been with the club since the age of 14, said: “The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that.

"The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group. The faith that the Manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

"I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club. Now I am looking forward to joining up with the England squad and then preparing for the season ahead.”

Solskjaer has already admitted he has a goalkeeper dilemma ahead of the new campaign. But, it’s one the Norwegian welcomes and he praised Henderson for his improvement while on loan at Bramall Lane

Article continues below

“We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract," Solskjaer said. "He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person. Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day."

“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad. Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United.

"We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent.”