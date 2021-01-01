'It's not good' - Klopp provides gloomy update on Henderson injury after Liverpool loss to Everton

The England international appeared to suffer a muscle injury in the first half at Anfield as the Reds' problems worsened

Jordan Henderson has added to Liverpool’s fitness concerns by going off injured against Everton, with Jurgen Klopp revealing after his side's 2-0 loss that Henderson's injury was "not good."

The England international took the ball beyond Abdoulaye Doucoure in the first half but immediately pulled up in pain.

He received treatment and attempted to play on, but was substituted off a short while later and was replaced by Nat Phillips.

What happened to Henderson?

With the Reds trailing 1-0, Henderson attempted to bring the ball out from the back and advanced beyond Doucoure only to crumple to the ground in pain.

Henderson was struggling long before hitting the deck in the 25th minute, and immediately clutched his inner leg.

The 30-year-old received treatment and attempted to stretch out the problem and, following a chat with the medical staff, he took the decision to return to the field.

However, as much as he wanted to play on, common sense prevailed and Henderson was subbed off with 30 minutes on the clock.

What was said?

When asked by Sky Sports to provide an update on Henderson’s injury, Klopp said: "Groin, adductor region, so it’s not good.

“We don’t know exactly, it’s the groin, adductor region, the rest we will know tomorrow.”

In his press conference, Klopp added: "Nobody in the medical department was positive about it. But we have to wait for the scan tomorrow."

Which other players are injured for Liverpool?

Reds boss Klopp’s treatment room is full to the brim.

Naby Keita was passed fit to take his place on the bench following two months out with a hamstring problem, but Fabinho remains on the sidelines along with James Milner.

The two versatile midfielders, who can also operate in defence, are joined in the treatment room by long-term absentees Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota.

