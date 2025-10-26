How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat return to South Beach for their home opener on Sunday night, squaring off against the surging New York Knicks at Kaseya Center — and both sides have plenty to prove early in the new campaign.

After a narrow opening-night stumble against Orlando, the Miami Heat responded with fire and fury on Friday, dismantling the Memphis Grizzlies 146-114 on the road. It was a full-squad statement — eight players hit double figures as Bam Adebayo set the tone with 24 points in just 28 minutes. For a team still finding its post-Jimmy Butler identity, it was the kind of collective performance that makes you sit up and take notice.

Sunday marks Miami’s long-awaited home opener, and a chance to rewrite last season’s uneven record at Kaseya Center, where they went just 19-22. The Heat's challenge now is consistency, not capability. When they're locked in like they were against Memphis, few teams in the East can match their balance and tempo.

Speaking of the East — it's a wide-open race this year, and right now, the New York Knicks look like one of the early favorites to rise above the chaos. They've hit the ground running with a perfect 2-0 start, outlasting Cleveland 119-111 in their opener before grinding out a 105-95 victory over a short-handed Boston squad.

What’s made the Knicks' start so impressive is their grit. They shot a meager 38.4% from the floor against Boston but completely owned the glass, pulling down a whopping 21 offensive rebounds to the Celtics' eight. That kind of relentlessness has become the early calling card of Mike Brown’s squad.

Now, the Knicks hit the road for the first time this season, carrying the confidence of a team that won nearly 60% of its away games last year. With Jalen Brunson orchestrating, Karl-Anthony Towns bullying the paint, and Miles McBride showing promise, New York has every reason to believe it can turn Miami's home opener into a spoiler show.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

The Heat versus Knicks game is set to capture the attention of basketball fans with its potential for high-energy action and strategic depth. Those looking to gain more from this game might consider using free bets to enhance their engagement. These offers provide fans the chance to make strategic predictions without financial risk, adding an interactive component to the experience that makes each play on the court even more thrilling.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Heat will face off against the Knicks in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date Sunday, October 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Heat and the Knicks live on FanDuel Sports Network Sun, MSG and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Miami Heat team news

The Heat, meanwhile, are still trying to find their new identity post-Jimmy Butler. After shipping their former star to Golden State at last year’s trade deadline, Erik Spoelstra's group has entered the 2025-26 season in something of a transition phase. Miami dropped its opener but came alive in spectacular fashion against Memphis, torching the Grizzlies 146-114 behind a blistering first half that saw them hang 86 points and hit 19 threes.

Bam Adebayo was his usual force in the paint, pouring in 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting and grabbing five rebounds. Off the bench, Nikola Jovic added a spark with 20 points and six boards, while rookie Kel’el Ware impressed with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds.

Still, the Heat remain short-handed — Tyler Herro is sidelined with injury and Terry Rozier continues to serve his suspension. Miami’s offense looked unstoppable on Friday, but without their full arsenal, they’ll need another collective effort to keep pace with the Knicks’ physical defense and red-hot backcourt.

New York Knicks team news

The Knicks have come out of the gate firing, eyeing a third straight victory after dispatching a short-handed Boston team 105-95 on Friday. They'll once again be without Mitchell Robinson, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride remain under watch ahead of tip-off. But even with some key names banged up, New York is quickly shaping into one of the East's tougher outs.

Under first-year head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks' defensive identity has sharpened fast. They absolutely suffocated the Celtics in that Friday win, outscoring them by 28 points in the second quarter and dominating the glass 53-37. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting, adding five assists for good measure, while Karl-Anthony Towns flexed his versatility with 26 points and 13 rebounds in another monster outing.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/18/25 NBA New York Knicks Miami Heat 116–95 03/03/25 NBA Miami Heat New York Knicks 112–116 (OT) 10/31/24 NBA Miami Heat New York Knicks 107–116 04/03/24 NBA Miami Heat New York Knicks 109–99 01/28/24 NBA New York Knicks Miami Heat 125–109

More NBA news and coverage