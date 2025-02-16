How to watch today's Hearts vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a Scottish Cup exit, Rangers will return to Scottish Premiership action when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Sunday.

Confirmed of a spot in the Europa League round of 16, the Gers aim to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games, while Hearts battle for a European spot amid making it to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Hearts vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, February 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hearts team news

Defensive duo Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett are unavailable for selection due to hamstring injuries, while fellow defender Frankie Kent is ruled out with a muscle problem.

Elton Kabangu is likely to earn a recall to the XI alongside Lawrence Shankland in attack.

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will not be able to call upon the services of defenders Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanrirjo due to foot and knee injuries, respectively.

Cyriel Dessers would return to lead the line, supported by Hamza Igamane.

