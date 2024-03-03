Hearts vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The game between top-four candidates Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on Sunday will conclude matchday 29 of the Premiership.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways in the league after a loss and a draw against Rangers and Hibernian, respectively, while the Hoops aim to extend a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions following a 7-1 victory over Dundee.

Hearts vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, March 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The likes of Cameron Devlin, Alan Forrest and Scott Fraser could keep their places in the XI after the 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

Meanwhile, Craig Halkett, Peter Haring, Barrie McKay and Liam Boyce all remain sidelined through injuries.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Atkinson, Nieuwenhof, Devlin; Fraser, Forrest, Vargas; Shankland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon Defenders: Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Lembikisa, Atkinson Midfielders: Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Tait, Forrest, Fraser, Pollock Forwards: Shankland, Oda, Tagawa, Vargas

Celtic team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be tempted to go with the same side that thrashed Dundee.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is yet to be deemed fit for a full game, ever since the defender has returned from injury.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, McGregor; Yang, Idah, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hearts and Celtic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 16, 2023 Celtic 0-2 Hearts Scottish Premiership October 22, 2023 Hearts 1-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership May 7, 2023 Hearts 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership March 3, 2023 Hearts 0-3 Celtic Scottish FA Cup March 8, 2023 Celtic 3-1 Hearts Scottish Premiership

