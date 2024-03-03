This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hearts vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The game between top-four candidates Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on Sunday will conclude matchday 29 of the Premiership.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways in the league after a loss and a draw against Rangers and Hibernian, respectively, while the Hoops aim to extend a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions following a 7-1 victory over Dundee.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hearts vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 3, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm GMT
Venue:Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, March 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The game will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The likes of Cameron Devlin, Alan Forrest and Scott Fraser could keep their places in the XI after the 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

Meanwhile, Craig Halkett, Peter Haring, Barrie McKay and Liam Boyce all remain sidelined through injuries.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Atkinson, Nieuwenhof, Devlin; Fraser, Forrest, Vargas; Shankland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Gordon
Defenders:Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Lembikisa, Atkinson
Midfielders:Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Tait, Forrest, Fraser, Pollock
Forwards:Shankland, Oda, Tagawa, Vargas

Celtic team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be tempted to go with the same side that thrashed Dundee.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is yet to be deemed fit for a full game, ever since the defender has returned from injury.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, McGregor; Yang, Idah, Maeda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, McCarthy, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hearts and Celtic across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 16, 2023Celtic 0-2 HeartsScottish Premiership
October 22, 2023Hearts 1-4 CelticScottish Premiership
May 7, 2023Hearts 0-2 CelticScottish Premiership
March 3, 2023Hearts 0-3 CelticScottish FA Cup
March 8, 2023Celtic 3-1 HeartsScottish Premiership

Useful links

