'He has been an absolute joy' - Neville thrilled with Cavani's new Manchester United deal

The Uruguayan will continue to be a Red Devils player next season after signing a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford

Gary Neville says it is “massive news” that Edinson Cavani has signed a new deal at Manchester United.

The Uruguayan was tipped to leave at the end of the season, but he has committed his future to the club for another campaign.

Neville has admitted he was not convinced when the Red Devils signed Cavani last year, but was delighted to be proved wrong and feels United are a better team with the 34-year-old leading the line.

What has been said?

“I think it is massive news,” Neville told Sky Sports. “I was one of those who was a skeptic when United signed Cavani.

“Thinking about how the transfer windows have gone in recent years, where they've signed people late, it did not look to be part of the plan, desperation.

“They chased [Jadon] Sancho all summer, did not get him, and got Cavani at the end who was touted to go to MLS (Major League Soccer).

“But I think he has been absolutely sensational in every single way. His attitude, his commitment, his impact on the other players.”

Old-school centre forward

Cavani is in the autumn of his career, but he has made a huge impact at Old Trafford and Neville feels the "throwback" striker is a key figure for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Manchester United can press better from the front when he’s there,” Neville said. “They have a better target man to hit.

“This is a throwback, a classic centre forward who makes brilliant runs.

“He has been an absolute joy. We questioned at the beginning if he could do it for Manchester United, but he has done it and I am delighted he is going to be at Manchester United next season.”

What’s the plan?

While Neville is thrilled United have persuaded Cavani to commit himself to the club, he is unsure what the plan is.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho and Tottenham striker Harry Kane have been linked, but Neville does not know what United will do in the summer transfer window on the back of the Cavani news.

“They are a better team with him in it,” Neville said. “Question marks over the age, but the timing of his runs and finishing are the best in the league.

“Without him, this season would have been completely different.

“It does beg the question what United’s plans are for next season, but I’m glad he’s part of it.”

