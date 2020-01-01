Hazard 'trying not to eat a lot of buns' in coronavirus lockdown

Like many stuck at home during lockdown, the Belgium international has been indulging his sweet tooth a bit too much

attacker Eden Hazard says he is finding it difficult to avoid eading a lot of buns as the lockdown in continues.

Hazard has been recovering from a calf injury that he suffered in late-February, before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to football across the world.

Spain, which has suffered over 166,000 confirmed cases and almost 17,000 coronavirus-related deaths, has been in lockdown since March and prime minister Pedro Sanchez has requested that the current measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 be extended until at least April 26.

More teams

The crisis has complicated Hazard's journey back to fitness, as he finds himself dipping into the cupboard for sweets.

"It's complicated for me. I'm trying not to eat a lot. I'm trying not to go into the pantry to eat a lot of buns, but it's not easy," he told RTBF.

"I'm working with the physio online. He can't come here anymore because he fell ill and has to stay at home.

"We started 10 days ago, but he sends me videos from home. I'm working to strengthen my ankle and I'm doing what I can from home."

The 29-year-old, who moved to Madrid last summer in a €100 million (£88m/$112m) move from , has been teaching his children some football skills despite his bad leg.

"I can't teach them much. I'm working with a leg and a half, but I'm trying to improve them a little bit anyway with the technique."

He added: "Here in Madrid, the news is not a terrible thing. But hey, it's good and we have a garden and I think there are many people who are having a worse time."

"We do what we can and we play a lot in the garden and the children follow school online. As I say, we can't complain."

Article continues below

Hazard has struggled with injuries throughout the campaign and been limited to just 15 appearances and one goal in all competitions for Madrid, who are two points behind at the top of .

The international is tied to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit until 2024.